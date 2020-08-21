Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.22 on Thursday, reaching $1,581.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,503.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,380.51. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

