Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,138 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 3.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $127,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.24. 3,488,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,640. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.12.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

