Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $68,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.