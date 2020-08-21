Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,515 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 376.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

SWKS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

