Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,971 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,971 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,580 shares of company stock worth $467,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

