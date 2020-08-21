Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1,052.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 427,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,515. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

