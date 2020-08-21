Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock valued at $927,718. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 514,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,565. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -477.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

