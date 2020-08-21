Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TransUnion by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,700. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 1,740,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,187. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

