Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 107,724 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Kraft Heinz comprises 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,262,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $71,466,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 4,749,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -232.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

