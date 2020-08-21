Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21,449.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 792,566 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 643,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after purchasing an additional 493,731 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

OLLI stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $109.30. 1,153,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,390. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

