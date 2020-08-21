Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 43.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 921,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 143.05, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.