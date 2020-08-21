Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 323.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 21,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,020. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.