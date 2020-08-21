Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,731,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

