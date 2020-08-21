Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.47 Million in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. DTE Energy comprises 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.83. 1,178,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.