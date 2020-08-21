Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $322.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.89.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

