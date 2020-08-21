Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $31,750,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $22,803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,742 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $250,062.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,971,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,686 shares of company stock valued at $137,755,069 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $80.63. 247,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.61. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

