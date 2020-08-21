Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,649 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

Shares of LVS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

