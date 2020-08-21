Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $284.63. 957,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.53 and a 200 day moving average of $266.09.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

