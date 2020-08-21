Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Thor Industries makes up about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

THO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.26. 337,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

