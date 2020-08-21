Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

WHR stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $180.78. 883,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,107. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.