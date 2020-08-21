Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at $61,062,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after acquiring an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 1,812,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

