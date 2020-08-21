Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 3,514,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

