Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 2,333,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.