Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,889 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $110,260,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,171,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 409,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $19,650,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.83. 957,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

