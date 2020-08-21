Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1,395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares during the period. Pentair comprises about 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pentair by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 243,913 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 838,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

