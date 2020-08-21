Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Roth Capital raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

ETSY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $130.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,846. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.