Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

