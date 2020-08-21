Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

