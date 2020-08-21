Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 11,661,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,979,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

