Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 726,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 701,438 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 871,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,564. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

