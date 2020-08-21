Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $371.63. 154,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $405.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

