Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 177.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 391.7% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UNH stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,317. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

