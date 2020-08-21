The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives News Impact Score of -1.25

Headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

LON TMG remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

