Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $420.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,391. The firm has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $429.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.33 and a 200 day moving average of $343.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $11,472,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 535,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.