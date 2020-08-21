THETA One Day Volume Reaches $76.57 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Upbit, Coinbit and Bithumb. During the last week, THETA has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $376.15 million and $76.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00046166 BTC.

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Huobi, Coinbit, OKEx, DDEX, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

