TOP Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TOP has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $582,475.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOP has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00124789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.01721626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00192593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

