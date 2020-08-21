Traceability Chain Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $699,033.37 and approximately $116.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00088279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00277757 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001835 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007618 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

