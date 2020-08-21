Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

TSCO stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,455. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

