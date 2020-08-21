Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average daily volume of 675 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 517,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,189. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,712,835 shares of company stock valued at $552,316,627. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 512,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 297,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

