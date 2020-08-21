Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hudson (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,693% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUD. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE:HUD remained flat at $$7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,661,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Hudson has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hudson in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson by 12,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

