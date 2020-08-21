Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,109% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 15,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,907. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.