Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 222,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 35,241 call options.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

