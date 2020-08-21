Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 136,920 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 8.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $313,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $136.85. 4,352,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88. The company has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

