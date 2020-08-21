Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $12.27 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,439,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,230,438. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

