Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.88. 2,074,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

