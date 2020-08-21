Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.