Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,767,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258,036 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $123,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3,836.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 258,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. 11,302,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,006. The stock has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.