Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 71,000 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $139.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,908. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.