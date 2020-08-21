Truist Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $67.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 8,337,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,198,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

