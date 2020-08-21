Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

